POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.07. 1,572,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 955% from the average daily volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

