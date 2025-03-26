Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,100 shares, an increase of 6,852.3% from the February 28th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

YUEIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 6,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

