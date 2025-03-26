Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,100 shares, an increase of 6,852.3% from the February 28th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
YUEIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 6,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.26.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
