Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in March

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WEG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEGZY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 66,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. WEG has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $10.36.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0142 dividend. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. WEG’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.