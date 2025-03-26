The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 732.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 100,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,044. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

