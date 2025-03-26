The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 732.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 100,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,044. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
