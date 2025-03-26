Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Grows By 2,100.0%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
TTNMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.
About Titanium Transportation Group
