Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Grows By 2,100.0%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance

TTNMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

