Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 562,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 620,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.