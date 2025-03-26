Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 15218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Toray Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

