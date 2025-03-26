Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 824582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
