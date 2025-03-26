FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%.
FGI Industries Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 11,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.23. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
About FGI Industries
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FGI Industries
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.