FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. FGI Industries had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%.

FGI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 11,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.23. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

About FGI Industries

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.