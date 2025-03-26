Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.18-11.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.490-9.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.69-2.80 EPS.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Concentrix stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 1,099,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,236. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Concentrix’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.
In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,771.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
