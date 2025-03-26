Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.18-11.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.490-9.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.69-2.80 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 1,099,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,236. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Concentrix's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 35.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,771.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

