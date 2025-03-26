Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $931.2 million-$988.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.3 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY26 guidance to $2.93 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 1,378,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,813. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

