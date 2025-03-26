Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

LUNR stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 11,581,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,731.20. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

