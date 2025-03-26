Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 7500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.94.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.
