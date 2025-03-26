X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 230,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 42,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
X Financial Stock Up 17.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $746.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.09 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.
