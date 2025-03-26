Sernova (TSE:SVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 499410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Sernova Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

