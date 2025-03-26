RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 123696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.02 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.12.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

