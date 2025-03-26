Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 31336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

Shearwater Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of £7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shearwater Group

In related news, insider Jonathan David Hall acquired 13,500 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995 ($6,466.86). Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

