STV Group (LON:STVG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.07), with a volume of 49391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

STV Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.35. The company has a market capitalization of £75.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STV Group had a negative return on equity of 172.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. As a group, analysts predict that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STV Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.10%.

About STV Group

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

