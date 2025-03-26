Journey Beyond Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,245 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.6% of Journey Beyond Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $442.63 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.20.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

