Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.68, but opened at $33.62. Nayax shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

NYAX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -112.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter worth $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

