Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 317,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 556,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Qudian Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $538.61 million, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.70.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
