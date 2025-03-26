Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 317,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 556,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Qudian Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $538.61 million, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

Qudian Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Qudian by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qudian by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

