WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 132,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 67,447 shares.The stock last traded at $36.53 and had previously closed at $37.00.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

