VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 37.5% – Should You Sell?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,473,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 196,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

VR Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

