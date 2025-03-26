KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.26.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

BEKE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 4,854,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. KE has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,471,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in KE by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 605,257 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $10,867,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $17,319,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

