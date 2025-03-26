Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 67153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth $115,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

