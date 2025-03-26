Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 64429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.18.

Insider Activity at Cardiol Therapeutics

In other Cardiol Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Guillermo Torre bought 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$31,277.77. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

