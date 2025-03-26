Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 374571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Amerigo Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$226.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.27%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

