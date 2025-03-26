Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.95 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.95 ($0.62), with a volume of 16492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.63).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.53. The company has a market capitalization of £18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.18.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

