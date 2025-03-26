Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – March 26th

Alibaba Group, Endeavor Group, GameStop, Arista Networks, and Baidu are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the entertainment industry, including sectors such as film, television, music, and digital media. These stocks are influenced by consumer trends, creative successes, and technological changes, making their performance closely tied to the dynamic nature of the entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,768,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,019,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Endeavor Group (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 38,272,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDR

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 37,534,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,420,429. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.19 and a beta of -0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $6.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. 3,228,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. Baidu has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

See Also