Metaverse Stocks To Research – March 26th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are involved in developing or leveraging technologies related to the metaverse, such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and immersive digital platforms. These companies span various sectors, including gaming, social media, entertainment, and digital infrastructure, positioning them to benefit from the growing consumer and business interest in interconnected virtual environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.50. 173,928,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,453,852. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 256,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,207. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.97. Globant has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

