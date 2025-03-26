Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2025 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Canadian Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/7/2025 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$50.00 to C$44.00.

2/10/2025 – Canadian Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2025 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$37.11 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The firm has a market cap of C$93.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.68, for a total value of C$98,367.36. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.46 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.32. Insiders sold a total of 146,936 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,037 in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

