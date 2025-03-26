Top Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares in companies that own and operate casinos or related gaming establishments. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the gambling and hospitality industry, which can offer significant growth potential as well as inherent risks associated with regulatory changes and economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.17. 931,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,078.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.66 and its 200-day moving average is $253.85. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DraftKings stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. 3,403,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,553,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.89. 423,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,453. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

See Also