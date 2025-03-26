Best Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Dollar Tree are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares issued by companies primarily involved in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of vehicles and their components. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the automotive industry, which is influenced by factors such as technological changes, consumer demand, economic cycles, and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.90 on Wednesday, hitting $273.24. The company had a trading volume of 66,260,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,719,668. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 129,641,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,290,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.35. 11,629,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,329,825. The company has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.45. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $7.65 on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. 5,959,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,994,650. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.62. The firm has a market cap of $898.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. 10,085,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,374. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Featured Articles