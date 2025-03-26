CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$192.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) received a C$192.00 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$178.31.

Shares of CGI stock traded down C$1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 117,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,987. The stock has a market cap of C$29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 12 month low of C$132.06 and a 12 month high of C$175.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

