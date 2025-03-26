Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,270,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 36,584,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

