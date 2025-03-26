Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 103,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 27,898 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $48.17.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

