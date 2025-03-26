Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 103,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 27,898 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $48.17.
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $614.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19.
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF
Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.