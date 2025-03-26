Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Down 18.9% – What’s Next?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) fell 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02). 17,696,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 712% from the average session volume of 2,178,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £27.36 million, a P/E ratio of 52,592.59 and a beta of 0.65.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

