Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 377,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 133,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

