S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

S4 Capital Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of SFOR stock traded up GBX 2.86 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 38.02 ($0.49). 18,532,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 27.02 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.75 ($0.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £233.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,802.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.36.

S4 Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

