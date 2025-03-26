Lindsay B. Larrick Sells 15,000 Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,274.96. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BKV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 197,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61. BKV Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKV. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at $9,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

