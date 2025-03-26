Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $938.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

