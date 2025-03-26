20,402 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $678.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,001,116. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

