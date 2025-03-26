Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (ACN, ACRV, ADAP, AEP, ALLE, APA, APG, AZ, BRX, BWXT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 26th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $355.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $3.00 to $1.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $111.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $135.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $127.00 to $117.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $213.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $125.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $165.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $251.00 to $247.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $422.00 to $400.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $150.00 to $165.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $93.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $252.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $67.00 to $54.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $475.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $184.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.40. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $91.00 to $92.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $50.66 to $52.70. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $500.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $510.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $550.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $437.00 to $426.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $280.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $155.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $87.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $86.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $39.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $63.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

