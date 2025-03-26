Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 245,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 142,001 shares.The stock last traded at $70.32 and had previously closed at $70.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

