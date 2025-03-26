Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 13.7% – Should You Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 27,349,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 922% from the average session volume of 2,677,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
