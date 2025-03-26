Clover Finance Price Hits $0.0382 on Major Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.22 million and $4.79 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance launched on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

