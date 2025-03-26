Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0399 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $274.94 million and $3.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,886,480,945 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

