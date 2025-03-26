Graney & King LLC Takes $735,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Graney & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 867,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 533,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $284.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

