M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 37.50

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 150.0% increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
M.P. Evans Group Price Performance
Shares of MPE traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,015 ($13.14). 109,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,025.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 971.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 776 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of £658.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.69.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.48) to GBX 1,400 ($18.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
About M.P. Evans Group
M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.
Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).
