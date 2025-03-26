Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $505.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

